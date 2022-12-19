Two Blount County residents struggling with substance abuse received a chance at a new life Monday, Dec. 19, in what has become a holiday tradition since 2014.
Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert Headrick signed furlough orders for a Maryville woman and an Alcoa man, offering them the chance to attend a rehabilitation program instead of serving a jail sentence.
The event gives two people a scholarship to attend Cornerstone of Recovery, a Louisville addiction treatment center that offers intensive inpatient and outpatient care. Cornerstone donates two spots in its program to the Blount County court system every year.
Blount County District Attorney General Ryan Desmond said he is grateful for the opportunities the facility has provided.
“The success rate has been very good,” he said. “These are hopefully two individuals whose lives are going to change because of what’s taking place today.”
Headrick first signed an order for Katie Rose, who pleaded guilty to a charge of simple possession of heroin in October. Rose, 35, told the court she was grateful for the opportunity.
“I’ve caused a lot of trouble in my family,” she said.
Headrick also signed an order for a 29-year-old Alcoa man — who asked not to be named — after he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He still will be required to attend a DUI class and will lose his driving privileges for a year, but the furloughs will prevent either recipient from having to serve their 11 month 29 day sentences in the Blount County Correctional Facility.
Julie Hamlin, associate clinical director for Cornerstone, said the two will first go through a 30-day residential treatment program before being moved to intensive outpatient care. They will have the opportunity to participate in group, individual and even family work.
“They’re going to learn how to put their lives back together,” she said.
Per the terms of the furlough orders, both recipients will be required to show they completed Cornerstone’s program or they will be taken back into custody, and Headrick said he would personally deliver both to the Blount County jail. The judge said he hopes the next time he sees them, they will be presenting their proof of completion.
“It may or may not seem like it at this time, but the benefit that you are receiving is phenomenal insofar as the tools you are being given to address a serious issue,” he said. “You’re young enough that it will be very quickly addressed as long as you pick up the tools and do the hard work. And it is hard work, and it will be work that you do for the rest of your life, but you’ll be able to get your life back.”
He added that he has been keeping an eye on last year’s scholarship recipients. Both, he said, are doing “very, very well,” giving him confidence that this year’s recipients can do the same.
