Court Records
Cases filed Sept. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Christian Nathaniel Warwick, name change
• Regarding: Gage Nathaniel Warwick, name change
• Asia Denise Nichols v. Tyler James Duggan, divorce
• Neil Dobrovolny v. Maria Dobrovolny, lawsuit
Cases filed Sept. 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Elizabeth Kay Payne v. Gary Lee Payne, divorce
• Salvador Junior Torres v. Sabrina Becker, petition for paternity
• Ashley Lynn McGill v. Christopher Blake Moon, divorce
• Nathan Kyle Brown v. Randee Marie Brown, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 14 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Jaden James Mylenek, name change
• Terrell Brently Daniels v. Misty Nichole Daniels, divorce
• Stephanie Beatrice Smith v. Tony Joseph Smith, divorce
