Blount County averaged more than 130 new COVID-19 cases a day Jan. 2-8, and cases at Blount Memorial Hospital have nearly doubled in the past two weeks, to 39.
The Jan. 12 update from the Tennessee Department of Health, which is reporting data only weekly now, covered only through Saturday, Jan. 8.
This week East Tennessee Medical Group’s CareToday Clinic on Joule Street in Alcoa has tested 300 to 400 people multiple days — 447 on its busiest day — with about half of the results positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Harold Naramore, chief medical officer for Blount Memorial.
Omicron
At Blount Memorial Hospital a smaller proportion of the patients are requiring critical care than in other recent surges.
“That helps confirm that what we have in our area is the Omicron variant, which is very, very contagious, but doesn’t cause nearly as severe of disease as the Delta variant,” Naramore wrote in emailed responses to The Daily Times.
About three-fourths of those currently hospitalized are unvaccinated. While BMH said 10 of 39 patients in the hospital Thursday, Jan. 13, were vaccinated, that doesn’t mean they had received a booster shot.
“While the first two shots provide protection, individuals who are boosted clearly have more protection,” Naramore noted.
“Given the degree of transmissibility of the Omicron variant, it is very likely that virtually everyone in the country will eventually be exposed,” he said. “Most people, particularly the vaccinated and even more so for the boosted population, tend to have mild symptoms from this variant.
“It is still very clear that fully vaccinated individuals, whether they develop COVID symptoms or not, largely don’t get severe illness or require hospitalization,” he continued “Given this data, if you’ve not been fully vaccinated and received a booster, I encourage you to complete the vaccination series.”
The COVID patients in the hospital are showing a variety of symptoms, according to Naramore, including dehydration from gastrointestinal issues and some with upper respiratory complications.
Few have had both COVID-19 and flu.
ER overwhelmed
BMH did not provide data that The Daily Times requested on emergency room wait times.
Naramore did respond, “Our emergency room, like every in our region and most in our country right now, are overwhelmed with a large volume of patients.”
He is asking community members who are experiencing mild symptoms that may be COVID-related or who simply need to be tested to contact their primary care physician or visit a walk-in clinic or urgent care center.
“For these things, it’s very likely your health care needs can be fully addressed much more timely in one of these other health care settings,” he said.
While the state health department lists ETMG as a site for monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, it is unavailable right now. Supplies are scarce not only in this area but across the country.
Blount Memorial, like hospitals across the country, also is short on staff.
“We’re all having to be creative in managing them,” Naramore said. “We will continue to keep things open and operational as long as we can, but if there comes a time that we have to adjust our resources to support the most-urgent needs of our community, we may have to do things differently.”
Heart attack, stroke, diabetes
COVID-19 cases aren’t the only pressure on the hospital.
“Right now, we’re seeing a lot of heart attacks and strokes come through our doors, along with exacerbation of diabetes and diabetic-related complications,” Naramore said.
Regular health care visit decrease the risk of hospitalizations, he noted.
“During 2020 and some of 2021, I’ve predicted that the delayed care that we were seeing across our country would be something we saw in our future, and we’re seeing some of this now,” he said. “That’s why I can’t tell our community enough to not delay routine health care visits. They are so important, and the longer they are delayed or not addressed, regularly, the more damage we’re going to see.”
Long-term
“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, we are going to be living with this virus for a while, and we have got to find ways to manage this virus,” Naramore said.
“It’s going to challenge us in nearly everything we do in the course of a day, but we’re continuing to adjust so we can take care of everyone, no matter the health care need they have,” he said.
The hospital has openings in clinical and nonclinical areas, and many require only a high school diploma or equivalent. See openings under the Employment tab at blountmemorial.org.
