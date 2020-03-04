The Blount County Rescue Squad sent a four-person crew on Wednesday morning to assist crews searching for missing people in Putnam County following tornadoes that hit the area early Tuesday.
John Fellenbuam is working on the BCRS crew. He said his team was searching through the damage in a miles-wide area Wednesday afternoon looking for evidence to help them find the missing.
“The debris field is crazy wide,” Fellenbaum said. “We’re looking for anything we can tie back to a person.”
The were at least 24 confirmed dead following the storm — with 18 of the deceased residing in Putnam County. The storm system damaged or destroyed homes, businesses, schools and churches across four Tennessee counties.
The twister in Putnam County damaged more than 100 structures along a 2-mile path, and wiped a few homes from their foundation, according to the Associated Press.
Fellenbaum noted they had searched structures Wednesday morning, and the Blount County team has not found anyone reported missing from Putnam County.
“We’ve just found personal property,” he said noting that “we still have a lot to search though.”
Fellenbaum said his prayers go out to those who were impacted by the storm.
“It’s pretty devastating,” he said.
Laura Osgood, public information officer of the Blount County Rescue Squad, said the crews responded to a request sent out by Putnam County’s search and rescue.
BCRS is helping by searching damaged or destroyed homes.
“They are looking for clues that may help them find (the missing people) — or by looking under debris or in basement,” Osgood said. “Anyplace someone may go to seek shelter in a storm.”
BCSR does’t have an expected date to return home, and they will rotate their personnel as needed to continue providing support for the area.
“We’ll be there for as long as they need us, and for as long as they can provide the manpower,” Osgood said.
