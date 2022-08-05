The line at the door to Blount County District Attorney General Mike Flynn’s retirement party stretched halfway down the long hall of the county justice center. As his four terms — amounting to 32 years — as DA come to an end, Flynn and others recently took the opportunity to look back on his time in office and his impact on the community.
Flynn personally greeted over a hundred people at the Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, party. Blount County elected officials in attendance included Register of Deeds Phyllis Crisp and Todd Orr, the county’s property assessor, among others. U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, who represents Tennessee’s second congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, also made an appearance.
“You lose so much institutional knowledge when someone like Mike Flynn retires. He's left a huge legacy,” Burchett told The Daily Times.
Assistant District Attorneys Scott Stuart and Tyler Parks, both of whom have worked in the office during Flynn's tenure, also stressed the seismic, positive effect they say Flynn has had on the office.
Flynn’s term is officially over at the end of August. Ryan Desmond, who has served as an assistant district attorney for the county since 2010, will succeed him.
Desmond, who announced his plan to run for the DA position in August 2021, commented that Flynn’s legacy is one he seeks to honor.
“He is one of the reasons the county is the wonderful and safe place we all love to call home. I look forward to continuing his legacy and working alongside our partners in law enforcement to ensure the continued security and prosperity of this wonderful community,” Desmond wrote in an exchange with The Daily Times.
After finishing law school in 1980, Flynn entered into private practice in Maryville, where he worked on cases involving property, divorce and criminal law.
After 10 years with the Maryville firm, he mounted a successful run for the DA position. When he assumed office, he told The Daily Times, it looked and functioned very differently from its 2022 iteration.
“For one, it was much smaller. There were also no computers, and no female prosecutors,” he said. “The number of people I’ve hired into the role of prosecutor that are not male,” he explained, is a major point of pride for him.
He commented that the current ratio of women to men in the office is about 50-50.
“We follow the law,” Flynn said of the DA’s office. There are issues, he commented, that the state and federal legislatures maintain are crimes, though public opinion may diverge from official statute. But ultimately, he said, “I’ve tried to help victims.”
"Eight years from now, I'd be 75," Flynn commented. He noted that he’s looking forward to a relaxed retirement. He'll stay involved with the community, he explained, but expects to spend his new free time with his family, including with his four grandchildren: his daughter’s two sons and his son’s two daughters. With his son moving to California, he said, he expects to make travel a priority.
