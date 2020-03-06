The deadline to pay delinquent 2018 Blount County property taxes at the trustee’s office before they are turned over to the court system is 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.
Attorney fees, court costs and additional interest must be added if they are not paid by that time according to state law.
If residents have questions, they can call the Blount County Trustee’s Office at 273-5900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.