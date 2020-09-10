The Blount County Democratic Party is hosting a meet-and-greet with Marquita Bradshaw, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. The event will be held at the Martin Luther King Community Center, 209 E Franklin St., Alcoa, on Saturday, Sept. 19, from noon to 2 p.m.
Bradshaw will speak at noon, followed by other local Democratic candidates: Rene Hoyos, running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Tennessee's 2nd Congressional District, Jay Clark, for state House District 8, Susan Sneed, for state House District 20, Patti Young, write-in candidate for state Senate District 2, and Sarah Herron, candidate for Maryville City Council.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required and the event will be held outside with social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.