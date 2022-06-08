The District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District’s office has determined that Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Evans’ Feb. 22 shooting of Robert Lee Pilkey was justified.
That result follows a TBI investigation into the fatal shooting.
The D.A.’s office determined that Evans’ decision to shoot was “justified and not in violation of any federal or state constitutional rights or laws,” according to a BCSO release.
Evans, who has been employed as a patrol and School Resource Officer, has retained his position with BCSO.
On the day he died, Robert Pilkey told Derek Evans, “Please shoot me. Do it.”
He was shot to death less than a minute later.
Evans was at Wildwood Road at about 3 p.m. Feb. 22, responding to a report of a man trespassing in a Wildwood resident’s yard. Once there, he reportedly saw Pilkey standing in the roadway and spoke to him.
Video footage obtained by The Daily Times indicates that Evans ordered Pilkey to get on the ground after Pilkey appeared to be walking away from the area. Pilkey stayed standing and approached Evans several times afterward.
Throughout the video, Pilkey kept his right hand by the waistband of his jeans, where he had stored a knife. Twice, Pilkey appeared to get within a foot of Evans before turning away.
Over a minute into the video, Pilkey ran towards Evans, keeping his right arm near his waistband. Evans shouted at him to stop. Pilkey kept running, and Evans fired multiple shots at him. Pilkey fell to the ground face first.
Evans continued ordering Pilkey to drop the knife after he fell.
“I didn’t want to have to do that, man,” Evans said to Pilkey.
About two minutes later, other BCSO deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting. They took the knife from Pilkey as they handcuffed him.
Pilkey was transported to the University of Tennessee Hospital via AMR. He died of his injuries that evening.
A BCSO release states that Pilkey died with Gabapentin, methamphetamines, amphetamines and THC in his bloodstream.
Former reporting from The Daily Times indicates that Pilkey had previously been charged with aggravated domestic assault. Police say that that charge stemmed from an incident that began when they received a call notifying them that Pilkey intended to force them to shoot him by coming at them with a butcher knife. Pilkey also reportedly faced charged of assault, theft and public intoxication at various points.
