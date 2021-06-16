The Blount County Ecumenical Action Council will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, via Zoom.
Robert McClelland will speak at the meeting about the first Memorial Day ceremony in May 1865, as well as Juneteenth and several notable African American women who were trailblazers and change agents in their own time.
Email the council secretary at bcecumenicalactioncouncil@gmail.com for the Zoom ID.
