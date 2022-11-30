A question about student performance led members of the Blount County Education Committee to talk about a range of issues Tuesday, Nov. 29, from state mandates to families.
The meeting was about to end when father David Coleman spoke during the public comment period about his frustrations with the Blount County Schools Central Office response to his request for state test results.
Publicly available data shows the number and percentage of students performing at various levels under the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, but Coleman has sought individual numeric scores, explaining that would show how close or far students were from reaching performance levels. The response he received was that either the records don’t exist or the office does not maintain those records, Coleman said.
He went on to review results from the public data, such as five Blount County schools with less than 25% of students meeting expectations for literacy, and one school where less than 20% met expectations for math and science.
Blount County Commissioner Jessica Hannah said a couple of factors are involved, citing socioeconomic factors and standardized testing. “I hate standardized testing; the teachers hate standardized testing,” she said, calling for benchmark testing. Hannah said she wants to promote that change at the state level.
Commissioner Dawn Reagan, who chairs the committee and is a BCS teacher, noted that states have different standardized tests. “Who’s to say that Tennessee’s test is not jacked up here, and Florida’s test is down here,” she said.
“I’m a good teacher, and I can grow some kids and get their achievement up,” said Reagan, explaining that currently she is working on intervention to help students reach the level of proficiency.
Blount County Board of Education member Fred Goins noted that the state has changed achievement levels to better align with national norms. “They have high expectations of our students, and so do we,” he said. Commissioner Robbie Bennett noted the difference between achievement and growth scores. “Sometimes our achievement isn’t as good in Blount County, but our growth competes with anybody in the state of Tennessee,” he said.
“It’s kind of like comparing Tennessee football to Alabama football,” said Bennett, who also is athletic director at Heritage High School. “Who did the better job, Tennessee’s coach or Alabama’s coach?”
Some teachers can grow students’ achievement in a single year by what’s expected over two or more years, but those students still won’t be at the proficient level. “We’ve got teachers that work their tails off and they’re growing kids; it’s just we’re not reaching the achievement of where we want to be right now,” he said.
Bennett went on to discussing other factors, such as funding and expectations to teach both for ACT standards and state test standards.
Reagan noted that although she doesn’t teach reading, she and administrators recently had to attend hours of literacy training because of a state requirement. While there was some valuable information, she said, “I’m a math teacher now.”
“The state is funneling all this stuff down to the people on the front line, just one more thing we have to do,” she said.
Hannah also said she has a “major problem” with the Wit and Wisdom curriculum in the schools. “I have no problem with the teachers,” she said.
Beyond the books
Reagan went on to say that, “It’s not all about the book learning,” becoming emotional as she related an encounter with student struggling with situations at home who asked her for a hug.
“It’s not about test scores to me,” Reagan said. “I could care less what their test score is,” although she is working with the student and other teachers to raise her grades.
“They really don’t know how great our teachers are,” Goins said.
“So then, Fred, we’ve got to tell them,” said Erica Moore, who was elected to the board in August and has visited nine of the district’s 21 schools so far.
“I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen in the classroom,” she said. “You can tell that they really care and are invested in their children and making sure that their children get the education they deserve.”
“Quite frankly, I’m tired of all the negativity I hear. The teachers are tired of it. The building principals are tired of it,” she said. “It starts with us. It’s the message that we send to the people in our community. We have great kids; we have great teachers.” She also mentioned the district’s new director of schools, David Murrell, a longtime BCS employee, and the three new board members.
Moore didn’t mention that the school board is scheduled tonight, Dec. 1, to consider a proposal for the district to hire a public relations firm. She asked for the proposal to be tabled in October but voted in favor last month, when it failed on a 3-4 vote and Goins was one of the “no” votes.
“It’s going to take time to get us where we need to be,” she said, going on to note there are multiple factors involved in education, including at the state and national level, things that go beyond the control of the local schools.
“I’m ready for everybody in this community to love on each other,” Moore said. “I’m tired of everybody being divided. I want us to be there for our kids like we need to be, be role models and examples for our kids.”
“It starts here. Are you mentoring a child? Are you being a big brother or big sister? Are you substituting — because we need teachers,” she said, speaking passionately. “Unless you’re putting in an application or you’re doing something I don’t want to hear any other negative thing about this district.”
Uneven start
School board Chairman Robbie Kirkland gave an example of a student enrolling in the district for the first time in fifth grade who was unable to write his name, and children who are in foster care or being raised by grandparents.
Reagan said many of the students she currently works with either chose virtual learning earlier in the pandemic or were home schooled.
“We take the huddled masses,” Reagan said, adding that not every child is read to at home, loved and taken to church. “Not everybody gets that.”
Commissioner Misty Davis agreed that kids lack attention and structure at home sometimes, and she said assistance from teaching assistants and parent volunteers in the classroom is important. “They need love, attention and the reinforcement to have confidence to learn,” she said.
“We do a great job at that,” Goins said. “It’s just not measurable on that test.”
Bennett said he has three children in Blount County Schools, at the elementary, middle and high school levels, and he commended their teachers. “If my kids are unsuccess, it’s not the schools’ fault; it’s my fault,” Bennett said. “It’s on me as a parent to make sure my kid’s successful.”
When Kirkland asked about the homes where students don’t have support, Bennett said, “That’s where, when you get a teacher that builds relationships, you ought to give them a hug every time you see them,” Bennett replied. “We’ve got a lot of those teachers.”
Commissioner Mike Akard asked during the discussion, “I don’t understand how we’ve got kids graduating from high school that can’t make change.”
Reagan laughed and said, “That’s not one of the standards now.”
In response to Colemen’s comments about his public records request and response he said was disrespectful, Murrell said the district follows state law. “The school district is not required to create a record that does not exist,” he said, adding that he didn’t think it was appropriate to discuss a complaint involving a staff member during the public meeting.
