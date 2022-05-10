Members of the Blount County Education Committee and Blount County Board of Education see value in having a planetarium, but questions of where and how remain.
Forrest Erickson, an active advocate for reopening the Heritage High School planetarium, outlined at last week’s Education Committee meeting a proposal for having a director and coaches from various schools to create and offer content for students and the public.
Acknowledging challenges of having a public planetarium on the school campus, he told the committee members that if he had a magic wand, “I’d rip it away from Heritage High School and make it a standalone facility.”
Emphasizing that she was not speaking on behalf of the school board, member Vandy Kemp advocated perhaps locating a planetarium in Townsend with support from the county’s business community.
Kemp said when she was HHS principal in 2000-04 may have been one of the glory times for the planetarium, which closed in 2010, but she called having a planetarium on school grounds “a ‘70s thing.”
Today, she said, it makes no sense to put a public facility in the middle of a school campus. “I hate to see the Heritage planetarium die, but it has to die,” she said.
“Blount County absolutely could utilize a public planetarium,” Kemp said, noting she had recently visited Bays Mountain Planetarium in Kingsport. Again emphasizing that she was not speaking for the school board, Kemp said having the planetarium is not a role of Blount County Schools.
“It is not practical any longer,” she said, and the schools could donate any remaining equipment.
Commissioner Mike Akard said that with controversy over BCS receiving money that isn’t split with city schools under Fund 177, work on the planetarium could be a good use for that pool of property tax money.
“The city kids definitely did get a benefit from it when it was open, and I was one of them,” Akard said, noting later the experience at HHS led to his being involved in an astronomy club at Alcoa High School and studying the subject at the University of Tennessee.
Commissioner Brad Bowers also mentioned studying astronomy in college and said, “I like to look at the heavens and see what God created.”
Harry Grothjahn, who operates local radio station WBCR 1470, told the committee members, “This resource is underused” and said it could be used by the church going community for presentations tied to faith.
The challenge of providing public access to bathrooms could be solved with portable bathrooms, Akard suggested.
Even opening the planetarium just for students would include challenges from arranging transportation to being able to integrate it with the curricula, although Erickson said it could be used for classes including not only science but math and art.
“Right now teachers don’t know what to do with it,” Kemp said.
Commissioner Steve Mikels said the next step may be gauging interest in the schools.
“Space is always a high interest area,” said school board member Fred Goins, a retired principal, noting Sputnik 1 piqued his curiousity.
Goins said while he was teaching he took students to the Heritage planetarium, and while such trips are a lot of work it can be done.
Commissioner Robbie Bennett, an assistant principal at Heritage High School, gave voice to what he called the elephant in the room: the cost. “How much is it going to take to get this up and running?” he said.
With Blount County Schools reviewing the results of a districtwide facilities assessment, the committee members decided to wait for further information from that study.
In other action at the May 2 meeting the Education Committee agreed to form an ad hoc committee to review and help implement a drug prevention curriculum, working with school leadership and law enforcement representatives. “We got so busy trying to raise test scores that we forgot everything else,” said Commissioner Dodd Crowe, who made the motion for the committee, which passed with a voice vote.
