The Blount County Election Commission is working with local high schools to boost voter registration in a bid to earn a new award from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
The Anne Dallas Dudely Award recognizes Tennessee high schools that reach at least 85% voter registration of eligible seniors. The award is named after suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment ratified nationwide and in her home state of Tennessee.
"We are excited about Secretary of State Hargett's newly launched Anne Dallas Dudley Award," Blount County Administer of Elections Susan Knopf said. "We hope this new program and Anne Dallas Dudley's incredible story will inspire Blount County students to register to vote."
Tennessee high schools that register 100% of eligible students will receive the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award and be presented with a commemorative plaque from the Secretary of State's office.
Schools that wish to participate must submit an application by March 31, 2022. For award rules and guidelines, visit www.sos.tn.gov.
