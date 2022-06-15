With early voting about a month away, the Blount County Election Commission put the finishing touches this week on plans for the Aug. 4 election, accepting one write-in candidate, approving poll workers and checking the ballots, which will begin going out Monday, June 20, to military voters.
Early voting begins July 15 with a ballot including all the winners from the May primary in the county general election, Friendsville and Townsend commission seats, as well as the primary for Maryville and Alcoa school boards, the U.S. House of Representatives, governor, two state House seats and State Executive Committee for Republicans and Democrats. The ballot also will include 26 judges from across the state whom voters can choose to retain or replace.
During a commission meeting Wednesday, June 15, Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf noted, “You don’t have to vote in every category.”
Noon Wednesday, June 15, was the deadline for any write-in candidates to file certificates for this election, and only one did. Shortly after 10 a.m. Mark Pulliam filed a certificate for Republican State Executive Committeeman. With no one else on the ballot for that seat, Knopf said, “He will win with one vote.” Write-in votes don’t count if the person has not filed a certificate with the election commission by the deadline.
Early voting will be July 15-30, and the election commission voted to change the hours at Foothills Mall to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Three other locations are open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but Knopf said that was too late for mall walkers and there was little traffic in the last hour at the mall in May.
School safety
Commission member Patsy Lunde said as a former Maryville school board member she was concerned about safety with Maryville City Schools open Aug. 4 and voting precincts at Maryville Junior High, which also has construction on an addition underway, the high school and John Sevier Elementary. Blount County Schools will be closed Aug. 4, and Alcoa High School, the only voting location in that district, will have virtual learning that day.
Other members of the commission shared Lunde’s concern and plan to contact members of the Maryville Board of Education and city council. “We’re all going to get run out of town if anything happens,” said Chairman Larry Garner. “There is nobody that can keep a school secure on election day.”
During a phone interview later Wednesday, June 15, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said the district is able to separate voting activity from the students, he doesn’t see a need to close on that day, and he has not heard any concerns from voters, teachers or parents. MCS is closed for the Nov. 8 election, and Winstead said the district no longer holds even in-service training for teachers during November election days.
With people taking advantage of early voting, he said, the schools typically see only 70-80 voters. At the high school voting occurs in the auxiliary gym, and at the junior high voters use a separate entrance in the music wing.
One difference this year at JSE, he said, will be putting up a physical barrier so students and voters won’t be able to even see each other.
While the schools can have additional police, officers cannot be located in an area that might intimidate voters.
“I really don’t understand the desire to hold elections in schools,” Winstead said, while there are other alternatives such as churches.
Convenience centers
Election commission members already are reaching out to Blount County Commission members and candidates about moving to “convenience voting centers,” which would allow registered voters to cast their ballot at any location, similar to early voting.
Instead of the current 28 precincts, of which 19 are at K-12 schools, the county might have 10-15 voting centers. Under that current proposal the election commission would no longer use any Maryville schools as voting locations.
Candidates for the Nov. 8 election can begin picking up petitions Monday, June 20, and technicians are scheduled to test and certify the voting machines next week as well.
