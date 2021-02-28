Blount County emergency food and shelter programs will receive $34,420 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
A national board chaired by FEMA and consisting of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide selected Blount County to receive the funds “to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country,” a United Way of Blount County press release stated.
A local board now will determine how the money is distributed among Blount County’s emergency food and shelter programs. Private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government are able to receive the funds if the agency has an accounting system, practices nondiscrimination, demonstrates the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and is eligible to receive federal funds.
Qualifying agencies can receive an application by emailing wwand@united wayblount.org. The deadline for applications is noon March 17.
