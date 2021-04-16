Blount County employees will see a bump in their first May paychecks, a supplement county commissioners approved this week.
Full-time employees will receive $550 and part-time workers $275, before taxes. The supplement applies to those employed on July 1, 2020, and still working for the county, but not school or library employees.
Because funding was uncertain at the beginning of the pandemic, the county did not give employees a raise last July but did approve it in November.
“We would like to compensate our employees for that time period the step-increase was delayed, and recognize their hard work and dedication every day, especially during the pandemic,” Mayor Ed Mitchell wrote in a memo supporting the use of fund balance — previously undesignated funds, for the supplement.
The total cost is $348,097.
Vaccine stance
During the meeting Thursday, April 15, commissioners voted 13-3 to encourage the Tennessee General Assembly to pass a bill that would prohibit state or local government from requiring anyone to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m having a tough time with this one,” Commissioner Tom Stinnett said before the vote.
“The good Lord’s not told me what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he said. “We’ve had polio; we’ve had measles. We’ve asked people to vaccinate for those and basically mandated that, and I don’t think anyone’s talked about mandating anything in Nashville and don’t think they’d do it unless it was an extreme emergency. So, I’m going to vote no, not because I’m against it, but just because I don’t know what tomorrow brings us.”
Commissioner Nick Bright said he agreed with Stinnett but came to a different conclusion.
“I’m not even saying that at some point in the future it maybe shouldn’t be mandated, but with no knowledge of long-term effects I don’t see any reason that we should force people to take something, not knowing what will happen in the future,” he said.
Commissioner Mike Akard pointed to the hold on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots in a few cases after the one-dose shot as a “perfect example” of the vaccine unknowns.
“We don’t know the long-term effects, and I believe it is not in the best interest for the government to try to tell the people what they will and won’t do for their own health,” he said.
Commissioner Jared Anderson said having the vaccines in place is “nothing short of a modern miracle” and he looks forward to being vaccinated himself, but based on the way the legislation has been drafted he would be voting yes.
In addition to Akard, Anderson, and Bright, Commissioners Brad Bowers, Rick Carver, Mike Caylor, Dodd Crowe, Ron French, James Hammontree, Tom Hood, Staci Lawhorn, Joe McCulley and Linda Webb voted for the resolution.
Commissioners Jackie Hill and Dawn Reagan joined Stinnett in voting against it.
State Sen. Art Swann voted for the bill, SB 0187, in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.
Redistricting
The commission also voted to establish a Redistricting Committee, which will include Commissioners Hill, Akard, Anderson, Crowe and Stinnett.
County officials on the committee include the property assessor’s chief deputy, Trevor McMurray; Geographic Information System Manager Ray Boswell, Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf; budget Director Randy Vineyard; and GIS Coordinator Adam Trent.
Nonvoting members include French, who chairs the Blount County Commission; Larry Garner, chairman of the Blount County Election Commission; and Justin McClure, the county’s information technology system administrator.
In other action, the commission approved moving $90,420.35 from the county fund balance to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office budget. Fees the commission approved in September 2007 were supposed to be reserved for officer training but had not been allocated to that.
