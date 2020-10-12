Blount County is spending $55,000 to $60,000 to expand public internet access.
"The Mayor wants to ensure we are doing everything we can to assist in distance/virtual/remote learning for all students in Blount County should the need arise again," county Finance Director Randy Vineyard said in a recent email response to The Daily Times.
The first priority will be providing access in the parking lots of Blount County Schools middle schools, enhancing access in the Blount County Public Library parking lot and providing access inside Foothills Mall by J.C. Penney, Vineyard said.
That installation is expected by Nov. 1.
The next phase would add the access at William Blount and Heritage High School parking lots.
The systems are tailored to automatically recognize students' Chromebook computers and give them priority in access, Vineyard explained.
Funding is coming from the county's general fund.
Schools also have been working with families to ensure they can access internet service for remote learning.
