Blount County received a clean financial audit for the seventh year out of the last nine, a release from Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell's Office states.
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office performed a total audit, which included finances for the county government and school system, for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 and reported no findings.
According to the annual financial report, county revenues are up $26 million from 2020 and exceeded expenses by $23 million. Expenses were also up from 2020 by $15 million.
Each year since 2019, debt has fallen by $10 million. The county now at a debt of $139 million.
The release added that a clean audit year after year is especially rare for a governing entity as large as Blount County.
The school system has a total of about 20 elementary, middle and high schools, with a county population of about 135,000.
"When we're dealing annually with a budget of over $220 million, it is pretty amazing that every penny of those dollars is accounted for at the end of the day," Mitchell said.
He attributed budget success to the array of county department and school system directors and employees, as well as elected officials.
An audit of the Blount County Health Department also returned no findings.
The Tennessee Department of Health Compliance and Ethics Office conducts an internal audit once every few years.
