The Blount County Fire Protection District will have a new home after the $1.3 million purchase of the former South Blount Utility District property.
The fire station at 1024 W. Broadway Ave. and the administrative building at 2549 E. Broadway Ave. will move to the 5-acre property at 808 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
BCFPD plans to use the four existing buildings on the property — one for the administrative office and one for the station. Permanent use of the other two buildings remains to be determined.
Administrative employees are expected to move to the new location within roughly 30 days. The fire station “may be a few months down the road,” Chief Doug McLanahan said.
“This would be a big improvement for the firefighters,” McLanahan said. “Their living facilities will get a big boost and with that much room. It’s going to be good for training purposes. We’ll have enough room to get trucks out in the parking area and lay hose and do different kinds of training.”
The decision to move buildings came as BCFD officials realized the need to expand.
“We’ve outgrown that building, and it was getting difficult to get trucks in and out,” he said. “Not a lot of space up there, so we’re super excited to get to move down to this facility.”
Blount County Fire Protection District bought the property shortly after South Blount moved to its new location on Partnership Parkway on Dec. 7.
“A utility district buying from another utility district is kind of unique,” McLanahan said. “It worked out for us as well as South Blount.”
South Blount was in the West Lamar Alexander location for more than 40 years.
“We spent nearly five decades serving Blount County from that location; it’s been a lifetime really,” SBUD spokeswoman Shay Trembley said. “We are happy to turn it over to another wonderful community service in the Blount Fire Protection District. They provide a valuable service to their members in our community; we are grateful for their services and we hope our ‘old home’ serves them as well as it did us for so long.”
The $1.3 million needed for the new building came from a bond sale to Truist Bank in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The bonds will be paid back over roughly 16 years. As of Nov. 25, the bond issuance had an 2.74% interest rate, said William Wood, a financial analyst from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office.
Any construction on the buildings will come from BCFPD’s reserve funds, McLanahan said.
The fire protection district uses no tax dollars; rather, BCFPD subscribers pay $150 annually for the district’s services.
Moving to the new location will give BCFPD, which has seven stations throughout the county, the space it needs for years to come.
“This is the biggest move that we’ve ever done and we’re excited, not just for us, because we think this will take us way into the future,” McLanahan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.