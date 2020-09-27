Clothes, shoes and old furniture aren’t the only things people are getting rid of during the great COVID-19 home-cleaning rush of 2020.
They’re clearing out books and magazines, too. A lot of them.
So many that the Blount County Friends of the Library is getting approximately 4,000 items donated each week.
According to Friends volunteer Dick Burgess, who reports to the Blount County Public Library board of trustees each month, that’s nearly double what the group is used to.
“We weren’t really paying a great deal of attention to increases or decreases before (the virus),” Burgess said in an interview Thursday. “At the end of 2019, we were seeing maybe a couple of thousand books a week.”
When the coronavirus began to shut down Blount, the library was forced to close. So were the Friends’ operations. Burgess said the group shuttered for about four months. Volunteer work, sales, fundraising: Everything stopped.
When the group reopened, volunteers expected book donations to pour in. And that’s exactly what happened.
“We thought, ‘That’s going to taper off,’” Burgess said. “It hasn’t tapered off.”
Now, with a volunteer staff down 40% because people are trying to stay healthy, the group is sorting through piles of new donations every day.
That’s a blessing and curse, Burgess explained.
The curse part is the work that’s been created. It’s overwhelming to go through that many books every week, he said.
The blessing part are online sales. They’ve almost doubled, Burgess said, adding that eBay has been the organization’s bread and butter in 2020. The group started using the online bidding market tool at least six years ago, just to supplement its typical fundraising efforts.
But now eBay sales constitute a majority of money the Friends make for the library.
That’s especially helpful during a time when the Friends can’t hold quarterly public book sale events.
BCPL Director K.C. Williams said this is important, especially right now when the library is trying to get more funding from the city of Maryville, build a pavilion and adapt the building to social distancing standards.
“Without the Friends and their volunteer efforts, the library would not be as responsive to the community as it has been,” Williams said. “It would be severely limited.”
Friends funds recently have allowed the library to convert the Sharon Lawson Room into a Zoom-capable conference area, complete with permanent cameras and microphones.
Not everything coming into the donations boxes get sold, however. Burgess and Williams explained that although some donated materials actually end up on the shelves for checkout, they also have to recycle a lot.
“I think there is a level of frustration because they have to go through every item,” Williams said. She and Burgess noted many volunteers with the program are retired and can’t put their usual hours in right now.
But work on the ground level of the library, where sorting and packaging happens, continues to thrive. There, in a corner office, volunteers — including Maryville College Bonner Scholars — stack, organize, box and list books online.
Recently, that team of volunteers put their heads together to tackle the influx of books and decided to try something new: bundling paperback genres and series together and selling them as a lot on eBay.
Burgess said this strategy’s payout currently leads online sales. “This is an aspect that really had never occurred to us,” he said. “I think it was just an experiment ... and it did amazingly well.”
So well, in fact, that the Friends expanded its workspace in the library’s basement.
Burgess said the eBay initiative was “primed to take off” before the virus. Now it’s skyrocketing. Currently, the Friends’ online market has more than 3,450 items for sale.
Burgess told board of trustees during a Sept. 15 meeting that the nonprofit is awash in books and donated magazines: “We’re not real happy to see National Geographic or Reader’s Digest” he said.
They’re adapting in more than one way, too. Quarterly book sales recently transformed into Saturday book sales, for example.
“We’ve made adjustments as we go along because this is all new to us and we’re just making it up as we go along, primarily to keep people safe,” Burgess said. “But by spring, we should have a more predictable routine in place.”
Meanwhile, the Friends is poised to meet the 2020 budget goals despite having to close for months.
