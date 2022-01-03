A decision by Blount County Republicans to hold partisan school board elections hasn’t had a visible impact so far.
Three of four incumbents on the Blount County Board of Education already have picked up petitions to run as Republicans in the May primary.
Board member Scott Helton, who currently represents the 5th District, said he had planned to retire after serving two terms on the school board, just as he did when he served on the Blount County Commission. Al North has picked up a petition to run for that seat as a Republican.
Board members Diane Bain, Fred Goins and Debbie Sudhoff also have picked up candidate petitions, which became available Dec. 20.
Candidates for the county school board — including any who want to run as independents — have until noon Feb. 17 to gather enough signatures to qualify for the election.
Three seats on the Maryville Board of Education and two on the Alcoa Board of Education also are up for election this year, but their primary is Aug. 4 and the petitions won’t be available until next month.
Local option
Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation permitting partisan school board elections in November 2021.
The bill passed the House with a 57-23 vote, with Rep. Jerome Moon voting in favor of it. Rep. Bob Ramsey was one of four House members present but not voting. Sen. Art Swann was one of 20 yes votes in that chamber, with 10 no votes and one present but not voting.
The Blount County Republican Party’s Executive Committee voted unanimously last month to have partisan elections for school boards.
“It was a way to give voters the most information about a candidate,” Chairman Scott Stuart said. “People are free to make their own decisions about what’s important to them,” to meet the candidates and to ask questions.
The Blount County Democratic Party opted to go along with what the local GOP decided, Chairman Nathan Higdon said. “Making it partisan only befits the majority party,” he said
With the Republican candidates on a primary ballot, Higdon said, “There was no way we could not do this.”
The Democrats have been holding training sessions for people interested in running for office, and Higdon said some may make their decision about being on the ballot after a mid-January meeting.
“I’m overall opposed to partisan school boards, although everything is ultimately partisan,” Higdon said. “Now we’ve made education even more political.”
Focus on students
The incumbents who have picked up ballots all said their focus is on the students.
“I think we represent all people, all students,” said Bain, who was first elected to the District 3 seat on board in 2018, a year after she retired from BCS as a teacher.
Sudhoff, currently in her second term representing the 1st District, said she doesn’t mind declaring her party but does feel politics should be part of the the school board. “I just want to do what’s best for the schools,” she said.
“When I do what’s best for the children, I’m ultimately doing what’s best for the employees,” Sudhoff said.
Goins, a retired BCS principal in his second term representing the 7th District, said he would prefer not to have to run in both a primary and a general election.
North, running for the 5th District seat, has taught workforce readiness and financial management to inmates at the Blount County Correctional Facility and to men in recovery at True Purpose Ministries.
North said he considers himself somewhat an independent but has probably voted more often for Republican candidates. He’s never run for political office before but said, “I just want to be a positive voice.”
