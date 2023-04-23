Blount Journal

The Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society is sponsoring its first essay competition for Blount County’s high school students, with a deadline of May 1. The winner will receive $500 and publication of the essay in the BCGHS’s publication, the Blount Journal. Several past issues of the Journal are pictured.

 Linda Braden Albert | The Daily Times


Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.