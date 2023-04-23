The Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society is sponsoring the first of what will be an annual essay competition for local high school students, with a submission deadline of May 1. Students attending any high school within Blount County are invited to submit an essay on Blount County or Tennessee history or Blount County genealogy for a chance to win a $500 prize and the opportunity to have their essay published in the BCGHS’s publication, the Blount Journal. Letters were sent to area schools — public, private and homeschool associations — announcing the contest in mid-March, but any high school student in Blount County is welcome to enter the competition whether their school received a letter or not.
David R. Duggan, a director of BCGHS, chairman of the essay competition committee and editor of the Blount Journal, said, “We’re getting started late this year, and that may be detrimental to the response by May 1. But we decided to take a shot at it and see if we get any entrants this year. Maybe somebody will enter — at $500, that will attract some interest where otherwise they would think they don’t have time.”
Letters were sent to history departments at the schools because the topic is history, but Duggan said the contest is open to any high school student. “They don’t have to be taking a history course right now,” he said. “We just thought history teachers would be the best bet at getting word distributed and get some interest, especially on short notice.”
Competition details
Essays should be about 1,500 words with the topic Blount County history, Tennessee history or Blount County genealogy. Duggan said, “We will equally weight the essays for their content — the subject being talked about — and writing ability, including punctuation and grammar, etc. We encourage students to get someone to proofread their papers before they enter for that purpose.”
Students should include a separate cover sheet with their name, address, email address, telephone number, school attended, and grade level. Names should not be included on the pages of the essay. Send entries to Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society, P.O. Box 4986, Maryville, TN 37802-4986.
BCGHS President Tim Walker will gather the essays and redact names, assign the submission a unique number and keep a list with the name of each writer prior to the judges seeing them to assure impartiality. Judges are Duggan, editor of the Blount Journal; Brennan LeQuire, a reference librarian at the Blount County Public Library; and Linda Braden Albert, a freelance writer and editor. All three judges are published authors of local history books.
Where to start
Duggan suggests that students begin their research at the Blount County Public Library.
“We’ve got a very strong reference section at the library on Blount County history and genealogy,” he said. “There are a lot of resources available there, and there is also an excellent staff that’s always willing to help point persons in the right direction when they’re looking for history or genealogy. That includes the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society. They generally have people there on Thursdays who work as volunteers to help people find their family history and local history.
“In addition to the printed materials, both the staff of the library and the volunteers with the Society are there to help people find material or answer questions.”
The topics students may consider are endless.
“There’s so much out there, and that’s just history,” Duggan said. “That doesn’t even touch on genealogy. And that doesn’t have to be on your own family. You could choose to do a genealogy report on a well-known doctor or lawyer in Blount County. Or you could write about the history of your school, or a history of Alcoa or Maryville football championships. Maybe even the history of homeschooling in Blount County. If students put their thinking caps on, there are so many things they could do that would be interesting.”
Sparking interest in history
Duggan said his primary goal for the competition is to foster a love of history in the younger generations in hopes that they will carry on with preservation efforts after the current generation of historians is gone.
“I thought one of the ways to do that would be to sponsor an essay competition and publish the winning essay in the Journal,” he said. “It would be a good way to spark interest in local history among the young people. Plus, this is a good chance for somebody to pick up some good money, and getting published could be a big deal to these kids. Being able to say that you’ve got a published article is going to look good on a college application or a scholarship application.”
The competition will be an annual event. Duggan said, “This year we’re just trying to get it inaugurated and underway, and then we can figure out how to promote it better and sooner, what to do to improve it, and get things moving next year.”
