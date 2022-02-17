Blount County grand jury indictments that came down on Feb. 7 included two men charged in separate incidents with domestic violence.
Grand Jury indictments:
• Richard Timothy Mansfield, 36, Sevierville, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, stemming from a June 23, 2021 incident.
• Walter James Williams, 45, Mayfield Lane, Louisville, was indicted on charges of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, second offense, stemming from a Feb. 8, 2021 incident.
• Eric Kent Watson, 64, East Millers Cove Road, Walland, was indicted on a charge of domestic assault, stemming from an Oct. 18, 2021 incident.
• Russel Wayne Yates, 55, Sheets Hollow Road, Maryville, was indicted on a charge of domestic assault, stemming from a July 31, 2021 incident.
