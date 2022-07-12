A grand jury will consider first-degree criminal homicide charges against Michael Anthony Huerta, 20, who prosecutors say shot and killed Blake Weckman at an Alcoa motel May 20.
A Knoxville resident, Huerta was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with criminal homicide May 21.
At a Tuesday, July 12, indictment hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond argued that Weckman’s death was the culmination of “a group of young people playing very adult games.”
Kerry O’Hare, a witness for the prosecution, told the court that Huerta dealt marijuana and cocaine, among other drugs. He and Weckman, 19, “were really friendly,” she testified; they bought each other’s drugs, she explained. But any amity between the two men evaporated after Huerta said that Weckman robbed him of thousands of dollars in cash and cocaine weeks before May 20.
Shortly after the alleged robbery, O’Hare claimed, Huerta bought a gun. She testified that Huerta told her he was going to “find Weckman in Alcoa,” where Weckman lived. Per her testimony, O’Hare helped Huerta find him.
She told the court that Weckman texted her to ask if she knew where he could buy marijuana. She replied to say ‘yes’, but, as she responded to Weckman, she started a video call with Huerta, letting him know that she’d heard from Weckman.
Huerta told her to keep the conversation going and try to find Weckman’s location, she said. She testified that, though she was in northern Virginia at the time of the conversation, she told Weckman that she was in Knoxville and could sell him some drugs. She’d testified that she’d told him she would drive to Alcoa and deliver the drugs that night.
But once she got Weckman’s address, the Royal Extended Stay motel in Alcoa, she sent it to Huerta, along with information that Weckman was planning to leave East Tennessee soon.
Huerta was with friends that night, another state’s witness said. Those friends argued over which of them should go with Huerta to confront Weckman. Anisa Penn, who described herself as a “close friend” of Huerta’s, told the court that when she heard he was on his way to Alcoa, she insisted on going with him. In response to questioning, she testified that she wanted to go with Huerta because, she said, “I could probably control the situation.”
Penn and another witness, D’Ambre Gray, testified that during the approximately 17-minute drive to the Alcoa motel where Weckman was killed, Huerta joked about shooting Weckman in the stomach.
In her testimony, O’Hare added that during their May 20 text conversation, Weckman asked her if the Nissan being driven into the motel parking lot was hers; she said that it was.
Penn and Gray stated that Weckman approached the car from the driver’s side before moving around to the passenger side of the vehicle. Gray told the court that Huerta’s arm was raised, that his gun was in his hands, that Weckman rushed him and that the gun went off. Immediately afterwards, witnesses said, Huerta ran from the scene. Gray testified that she saw Weckman double over before she drove back to Knoxville.
Alcoa Police arrived on the scene a minute after a report of a shooting at the motel. Once there, they testified, they attempted to aid Weckman until an ambulance arrived to transport him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
The gun used to kill Weckman has not been recovered, Alcoa Police Detective Jeff Parsons said. Parsons explained that police pulled surveillance footage of the motel to find the owner of the Nissan. He said that that information led him to Huerta.
In an initial interview, Huerta reportedly told police that he had gone to Alcoa to purchase weed, only realizing that Weckman was the purported dealer when he arrived. He allegedly told police that Weckman had stolen a large amount of cash from him, omitting the claim that Weckman stole drugs from him.
“Poor decisions by a lot of people” led to Weckman’s death, said Huerta‘s attorney, Joseph Fanduzz.
Witnesses excused, Judge William R. Brewer announced that a grand jury will consider first-degree homicide charges against Huerta. A motion to amend Huerta’s bond — set at $750,000 — was dismissed.
