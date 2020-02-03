The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office announced last week that Blount County had no audit findings for the fifth year in a row.
“This report is clear confirmation for our citizens that they can rely on the procedures we have in place, and that we will continue to be diligent in how our tax dollars are spent. We want our citizens to have confidence in Blount County’s financial health,” Mayor Ed Mitchell said in a press release.
Chairman of the Audit Committee Lee Gowan said every Blount County office gets reviewed during the audit process, so a clean report is especially impressive.
“It’s incredibly complicated and includes a lot of moving parts,” he said. “Five years of no findings says a lot about all of the different departments and people we have in place handling those departments.”
The audit report shows the findings of the previous fiscal year. This particular audit report compiled data from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019.
