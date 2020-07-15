The Tennessee Department of Health reported Wednesday, July 15, that there were 23 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Blount County — the third-highest daily increase reported here since the pandemic began.
The total number of cases in Blount is 381.
Statewide, the health department reported 2,273 new cases Wednesday, which is the third-highest daily increase for Tennessee. The total number of cases for the state is 69,061.
Increased COVID-19 testing along with businesses reopening in Tennessee has led to the escalating numbers, Blount County Health Department Director Robert Schmidt said.
Tennesseans can take preventive steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus by wearing masks in public, social distancing and hand-washing, Schmidt said.
"It is important everyone follow these recommendations in an effort to flatten the curve for a second time," Schmidt said. "We realize many are opposed to wearing a face mask; however, consider it a sign of respect for your family, friends and community because if you are asymptomatic and not aware you were exposed to or have COVID-19, wearing it will help prevent the spread to them."
