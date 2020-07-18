The Tennessee Department of Health reported Saturday, July 18, that Blount County suffered two new deaths as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to six.
TDH also reported 21 new cases of the virus in the county.
The total number of cases in Blount is 509. There are 243 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
A spokesman for Blount Memorial said the hospital has reported the deaths of five COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.
Statewide, the health department reported 2,517 new cases Thursday, which is the second-highest daily increase for Tennessee. The total number of cases for the state is 76,336.
