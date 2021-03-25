The Blount County Health Department is closing its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Foothills Mall for the remainder of today, March 25, "due to lightning and ongoing inclement weather," the Blount County Mayor's Office posted on Facebook around 12:30 p.m.
The state health department will contact anyone with appointments today to reschedule.
"We want all of our citizens and staff to remain safe in the midst of these uncertain weather conditions," the post said.
