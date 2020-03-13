A number of Blount County institutions and events are closing, postponing or limiting visitors because of concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Here is a list of closings or related cancellations that will be updated as The Daily Times learns of each one.
If residents want to report a closing or delay, they can contact the paper at 865-981-1115 or via email at editor@thedailytimes.com.
Places of worship
• Sevier Heights Baptist Church will have Sunday services via online broadcast at https://www.sevierhe ights.org/live/.
• Smoky Mountain Presbyterian Church will have Sunday services via online broadcast at https://www.facebook.com/smokymoun tainpca.
• Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has canceled in-person Sunday services. FUUF is in the process of setting up online broadcasting and encourages people to check the church’s Facebook page for updates.
Library events
• The ORCSGirls Camp March 16-18 will be canceled. Participants already have been notified.
• “Beneficial Insects in the Southern Appalachians,” originally set for March 23, has been postponed to a later date.
• “Focus On Seniors: Wills, Trusts, & Powers of Attorney,” originally set for March 25, has been canceled.
• LEGO Club, which meets on Thursdays at 4 p.m., has been changed to other activities to avoid the spread of germs through the blocks.
• Chess Club, which meets on Saturdays and Thursdays, has been suspended for the time being.
Sports
• The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association suspended the boys and girls state basketball tournaments. The Maryville girls team was knocked out of the competition March 11, while the boys team was slated to play in the semifinals on March 18.
• Maryville Little League will delay its spring season until Monday, April 6, canceling its jamboree and end-of-season tournament. Senior league boys and girls will not have tryouts, but will be placed on a team.
• The Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission is recommending suspending/delaying youth soccer practice until March 30. The season tentatively will begin on April 11.
Schools
• Maryville College is extending its spring break by one week with classes to resume March 30.
• Pellissippi State Community College is extending its spring break by one week with classes to resume March 30. College events planned through April 12 with more than 15 people are canceled or postponed.
Events
• The Alcoa Kiwanis Antique Appraisal Fair slated for March 14 at First Baptist Church Maryville has been canceled.
