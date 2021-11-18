In the next couple of weeks, Blount County needs about 50 more mentors to sign up to work with high school seniors applying for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.
Those interested can find more information and apply at www.tnachieves.org/mentors. The application deadline for mentors is Dec. 3.
“The pandemic has caused a sharp 6% decline in the state’s college going rate,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “The good news is that the Class of 2022 has applied at rates not seen since before the pandemic. Now we must meet mentor need statewide to ensure this class is successful.”
Through tnAchieves, mentors support students as they navigate the transition from high school to college. Many TN Promise students are the first in their families to go to college and simply need a little extra help in achieving their goals.
Mentors commit just one hour per month to serve students in their communities. All mentors have the choice to serve their students either virtually or in person, depending on their personal preferences. The tnAchieves programs provides mentors with a handbook and online training before being paired with students.
Mentors must be 21 years of age and are subject to background checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.