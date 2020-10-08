Two years after the Blount County Board of Education adopted a policy to check for lead in drinking water, Heritage and William Blount high schools remain untested.
School officials say they have delayed testing because of renovation work but expect to test the high schools by summer at the latest. School water fountains currently are off-limits because of COVID-19 precautions, but students may use water bottle filling stations.
A state law that took effect Jan. 1, 2019, requires school boards to develop policies for periodic testing of drinking water in facilities built before 1998. The law calls for “at a minimum, periodic, not to exceed biennial, testing of lead levels in drinking water sources.”
When the level exceeds 20 parts per billion, the school is to remove from service that source of water until corrective action is taken and also to notify both government agencies and families with students enrolled in the school.
The Blount school board passed its District Water Testing policy, 3.212, on Oct. 11, 2018. The policy states, “All district facilities built before January 1, 1998, shall be tested for lead in drinking water every two (2) years.”
Blount County Schools said in January 2019 it would test all buildings across its 22 sites, regardless of when they were built, “out of an abundance of caution for students and staff.” Heritage opened in 1977 and William Blount in 1979.
The district policy mirrors state policy in requiring reporting of high readings, but neither includes consequences for failure to do the tests within a time period.
Earlier results
Testing so far by BCS under the policy found one source of water each over the 20 ppb at a third of the district’s schools: Fairview, Friendsville, Lanier, Porter, Middlesettlements, Rockford elementary schools and the Samuel Everett School of Innovation. Additionally BCS reported one sink at Union Grove Elementary tested at 17 ppb and another at 16.2 ppb.
Schools remove sources with high lead levels from service until they take corrective action and test again.
“The law does not provide any penalties, as it does not grant oversight or enforcement authority to any government agency,” Shelley Walker, director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Health, confirmed in an email response to The Daily Times. Schools must report results over 20 ppb to the state, and some voluntarily have submitted other results.
Across the state
A spreadsheet provided by Walker shows 683 tests reported by schools across Tennessee that found at least 20 ppb across areas including classrooms, hallways, gyms and kitchens.
Alcoa City Schools told The Daily Times last year it found 16 sources of water above the 20 ppb, most in the middle school and a few in the Vernon Osborne Gym. The state data shows Alcoa Middle School classroom sinks had two of the 12 highest levels reported, at 4,910 and 3,200 ppb.
Maryville City Schools told the newspaper last year it had tested all of its schools, and none required remediation.
Six of the seven highest results reported to the state were in Germantown elementary schools, with a we at Shelby County’s Airways Achievement Academy second at 18,800. The highest reported level was a shower at Riverdale Elementary, 29,200 ppb.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states, “Because no safe blood level has been identified for young children, all sources of lead exposure for children should be controlled or eliminated. EPA has set the maximum contaminant level goal for lead in drinking water at zero because lead can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels.”
