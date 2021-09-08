The mayors of Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa took a few minutes Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, to encourage people to check on their family and friends with a call, message or hug to help prevent suicide.
Their proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month came after a couple of weeks in August when Blount County was on the alert for high suicide risk among young people.
The Tennessee Department of Health is using data from hospitals across the state to not only monitor COVID-19 but also Emergency Department visits related to intentional self-harm, suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in children under the age of 18.
The department then encourages counties on the alerts to promote services available in the community to reduce self-harm behaviors.
Youth at risk
Based on data from Aug. 15-21, Blount was among 14 counties generally in East Tennessee receiving an alert for those younger than 18, and the following week was among 15 counties on alert for ages 18-24.
Counselors have seen an increase in youths with suicide ideation and increased severity of mental health symptoms, according to Shannon Dow, director of Blount County services for the McNabb Center, which offers behavioral health services, including in schools.
"We're seeing kiddos that have more severe symptoms than they would have prior to the pandemic," Dow said, noting multiple variables are related to that.
Those symptoms may include extreme hopelessness, feeling extremely sad and that things aren't going to get better. Children may be withdrawn and not engaged with friends, as well as unable to focus and concentrate in school.
Counselors also are seeing an increase in anxiety, with excessive worries and fear of the unknown to the point that impacts daily functioning.
In children major depression may show up as anger, irritability and frustration.
Opening conversations in a safe, nonjudgmental way and tuning into their feelings can be an important first step. Dow recognizes that can be overwhelming for a parent, so they need to have support too.
"Kiddos are trying to understand this as well," she said. "They're trying to make sense of their own feelings."
When they can't see beyond the depression and challenges, they can feel hopeless.
"We need to bring awareness to reducing the stigma of mental health so people feel comfortable talking about the mental health challenges they are facing rather than suffering alone," said Dow, who serves as vice chair of the Blount County Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention Alliance.
"This is going on in our community," said MHASPA Chairman Luis Ramos. "This isn't something in a far away land, this isn't something that does not affect our community and our loved ones."
Blount numbers
At least 20 people died by suicide in Blount County last year, although the data is not yet complete. By May of this year, four Blount County deaths were determined to be by suicide.
Half of the 2020 suicides documented in Blount County were by gunshots. Of the four documented in January through May of this year, three were by guns.
Only one of the 2020 suicides reported was by overdose. Determining whether an overdoes was suicide can be difficult.
Dow said 22% of youth will have a mental illness with serious symptoms before the age of 18, but only about half will receive treatment, for various reasons.
Parents, teachers, grandparents and neighbors all can learn to recognize when to refer someone to a clinician.
"The big myth is you have to be a clinician in order to do something," said Ramos, who coordinates the high school and young adult ministry at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic church.
Follow the Blount County Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention Alliance on Facebook for information and training opportunities.
