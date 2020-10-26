The Blount County Highway Department is working on five projects before cold weather stops construction until spring.
“COVID happened in March, but our folks have still got a lot done,” Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick said.
Walker Road
The highway department has been working on improvements on Walker Road — highly anticipated by residents after their yards flooded the past two years.
Historic rainfalls in February 2019 caused such intense flooding that residents in the area told the Blount County Commission in February 2020 that they had to canoe across their yards.
They pleaded with the county to address the issue. Now, the highway department is at work “replacing tile, ditching, pulling the shoulders” on both the road and residents’ driveways, Headrick said.
Paving work is expected to start the week of Nov. 9. The project could be completed by Thanksgiving if the weather permits, Headrick said.
County high school field houses
Groundwork on Heritage High School’s new field house is in full swing.
So far, workers have put in pipes and grated the land, Headrick said.
After the highway department’s work is complete, groundwork will begin on a field house at William Blount High School, WBHS Athletic Director Scott Cupp said.
Construction on the actual buildings will start after the highway department’s part is finished, Headrick said. The groundwork for Heritage could be completed and started at William Blount within six weeks.
West Millers Cove Road
After roughly eight weeks of work, the repavement of West Millers Cove Road in Walland is complete. The road is open to drivers.
All the project lacks is basic cleanup and installation of some additional shoulder stone, which should be completed by Thanksgiving, Headrick said.
“It’s a very good job our guys did of paving and striping,” he said. “Everything looks great.”
Headrick said before the recent construction the road was “very, very rough.”
Ellejoy and Jeffries Hollow roads
Also in Walland, Ellejoy and Jeffries Hollow roads, near the Sevier County line, are being worked on.
Workers started the construction project on Jeffries Hollow Road.
“A lot of that has already been leveled and the topping put on, so now we’re continuing to come into the Ellejoy part,” Headrick said.
Currently, workers are leveling Ellejoy to prepare for paving.
“I guess some people see that and kind of get confused like ‘Oh, is this the finished product?’” Headrick said. “That’s not the finished product.”
People traveling these roads, which are near Heritage High School, can expect traffic delays, Headrick said. The entire project should be completed the week of Nov. 2.
Springview Road Bridge
Demolition of the Springview Road Bridge southwest of Maryville is finished. Now the highway department is working laying the foundation for the new bridge.
The old wooden bridge originally was built in the 1930s, and the last major repair was in the 1990s. Headrick said he called the Tennessee Department of Transportation to evaluate the bridge in September 2019 after people called him with concerns about its safety.
TDOT and Headrick agreed the bridge should be closed, Headrick told The Daily Times in September 2019.
Support beams and end walls have been put into place, and the completed project is expected by February, Headrick said.
