The Blount County Highway Department closed a bridge located at 5009 Big Springs Road indefinitely Monday morning, Feb. 13.
The bridge crosses Gallagher Creek near U.S. Highway 321. Don Walker, a planner with the highway department, said that issues with the pier foundation of the bridge forced the closure.
“The Highway Department began monitoring this situation Thursday after one of our inspectors reported settlement in the road surface. The on-call Supervisor continued to monitor the situation throughout the weekend,” Walker wrote in an email exchange with The Daily Times.
The Big Springs Road bridge, which sees an average of 2,768 uses per day, is one of three bridges the county has slated to be replaced. The Blount County Commission in December 2022 authorized $2.1 million in spending for those and other projects.
Highway officials ordered the closure 10:30 a.m. Monday. Both Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick and Chico Messer, county engineer, inspected the bridge ahead of the closure and determined its “structural deficiencies,” per a media release.
The bridge has a multi-year history of issues. During a December 2021 inspection, Tennessee Department of Transportation examiners assigned it a sufficiency rating of 48 out of 100. A rating of 100 would indicate that a bridge is in excellent condition.
Along with the low rating, the state, like the county, designated the bridge as being structurally deficient; TDOT also listed it as being in “imminent failure condition.”
The report referenced “major deterioration or section loss” and “obvious vertical or horizontal movement affecting structural stability” as partial justifications for its conclusions.
A year later, Headrick prioritized the bridge’s replacement second on a list containing six other 2023 capital projects in a memo to Blount County commissioners.
“While I never like closing any road, my top priority is to keep the Blount County citizens as safe as possible,” Headrick said in the media release. The department is currently exploring options for repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.