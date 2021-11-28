Starting on Dec. 4, Blount County's streets will be dressed in Christmas as annual parades kick off.
The Blount County, Alcoa, Maryville Jaycees Christmas parade is Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.
The theme is a "White Winter Wonderland Christmas" and participants will line up at Joule Street and Rankin Road and travel through Midland Plaza and downtown Maryville.
Spectators are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance from anyone they didn't attend with.
The town of Greenback Christmas parade is also Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.
The city of Friendsville Christmas parade is at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, starting in downtown Friendsville at 213 W. College Ave.
Additionally, the parade will be followed by a nighttime celebration with lights and holiday food starting at 6:30 p.m.
The city of Townsend Christmas parade will be Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.
Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. near the IGA, 7945 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, and the parade will end at Nawger Nob, 7321 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
Reporting from The Daily Times states that since the parade was reduced to candy handed out in front of City Hall last year due to COVID-19, this year's parade organizers hope it will "return to its former glory" and bring thousands.
The town of Louisville Christmas parade will be Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.
The 28th annual Seymour community Christmas parade also will be Dec. 11, but starting at 3 p.m.
The theme is "A Christmas Story."
