Blount County residents came together at RIO Revolution Church in Maryville early Thursday to honor the men and women who served in the armed forces at the county’s annual Veteran’s Day Program.
Standing in front of five digital screens that displayed a billowing United States flag, United Veterans Commander Jim Warner welcomed the crowd to the program, the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had to postpone it last year because of COVID. A lot of people that attend are older so due to safety and health concerns, we had to postpone last year’s,” Blount County Director and Veterans Affairs Service Officer Nathan Weinbaum said. “It was wonderful being back in person this year. We had good attendance and it was great to see everybody. It was good to be back to normal.”
Weinbaum and the Veterans Affairs office put Thursday’s program together, working hard to create something special to honor the local veterans.
“It takes an entire group from the United Veterans of Blount County to plan this program and it was a wonderful program to honor our veterans,” Weinbaum said. “We had beautiful weather and it was just ... just a great program.”
The ceremony featured several guest speakers, including the president of the Blount Memorial Hospital board of directors, Robert Redwine; Warner; and Devin Lipsey of the RIO Revolution Church.
The program’s keynote speaker was Col. Carmella Lawson, who served in the Air Force for 25 years and now teaches JROTC at William Blount High School. Lawson spoke about the vital role that women play in the armed forces.
“There were a lot of female role models that blazed a trail that allowed me to have the wonderful job that I had and continue to have as a retired colonel,” Lawson told the crowd.
She then launched into a slideshow that highlighted the achievements of the women who broke down barriers throughout the history of the military, dating all the way back to Civil War contract surgeon Dr. Mary Walker, the first — and still only — woman to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.
“I believe women in the military can do the job we love now because we don’t have to worry about the things they had to worry about back then,” Lawson said. “We’re not just a minority, we’re not just a statistic. We’re a fellow veteran who will have your back and do our job well so you can always depend on us.”
Lawson’s speech earned a standing ovation and high praise from Weinbaum who said he was excited to have her as a guest speaker because “she really highlights the importance of women veterans.”
“I don’t like to talk about myself too much and that’s what makes this hard,” Lawson said after the program. “But I just wanted to make sure that people remember that there’s a lot of people that came before us who gave us the opportunity to do what we do. And since I’m female, I decided to focus on the female side of that. They made my life easier, it allowed me to do things that maybe 30 years ago I couldn’t have done.”
Lawson’s speech also was praised by another of the program’s speakers, state Rep. Jerome Moon, R-Maryville, also a veteran.
“Col. Lawson is just an outstanding lady. To get to hear more about her career and what she’s doing with the young people of Blount County — it’s amazing. And we’re blessed to have her as a part of Blount County schools,” Moon told The Daily Times after the program.
Moon was on hand, along with fellow state Rep. Bob Ramsey, R-Maryville, to present a special award to Sam Russell, a Maryville veteran who has dedicated more than 10,000 hours of volunteer service to driving fellow veterans to and from medical appointments.
“It was an honor for Rep. Ramsey and I to honor Sam Russell for his service to veterans here in Blount County,” Moon said. “He’s spent almost 1.600 days on the road and 16 years, driving veterans to their appointments and mountain homes.”
After the award was presented, the indoor portion of the program closed with a prayer and a moment of silence. The ceremony wrapped up outside with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps by the William Blount High School JROTC.
“Blount County supports our veterans and it’s important for our veterans to see this,” Weinbaum said after the program. “So when they can come to a program like this and then go out to eat later at a restaurant and get a free meal, it makes them feel like their service and all the sacrifices they make were worth it.”
Lawson echoed that sentiment, thanking the citizens of Blount County and the Veterans’ Affairs office for their passionate support of veterans.
“I love this program. We come every year. It’s a great program and the Blount County Veterans Affairs office is always very supportive of the veterans in the local area and it makes you feel proud,” Lawson said. “It makes you feel proud to be a veteran and they do a very good job of that every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.