An inspection report on the Blount County jail indicates that repairs have improved conditions including air quality, but problems with overcrowding have continued.
On Jan. 20, the Blount County Jail Inspection Committee completed a report on conditions in the jail. The report, which is on the agenda for today’s Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Blount County Commission Workshop meeting, noted that replacing the facility’s roof and pursuing mold and mildew abatement have bettered the air quality and circulation in the building. Sealing the building has also mitigated leaks.
The report’s authors observed that they did not receive any inmate complaints in the course of their visit to the jail. The authors reviewed individual pods, or sections of the facility, noting that some cells were “crowded, but appear(ed) to be orderly.” Yet, the report also indicates that the jail is still operating well over its capacity to house inmates.
As of the report’s writing, the jail was at 121.88% capacity for women and 125.87% capacity for men. Over 47% of inmates in the facility were being held pretrial.
Overcrowding has been seen as a problem for the jail for years, with plans including increased home monitoring of inmates occasionally raised as alternatives to incarceration. A 2019 inspection of the jail from the Tennessee Department of Corrections showed that the county was at 132% capacity and would need over a hundred additional beds to adequately accommodate its inmate population.
