The Blount County Correctional Facility seemingly has COVID-19 under control after it suffered a virus outbreak in late August.
Only two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 27, when 141 did.
“One is recovered, and one is recovering,” Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant emailed. “The original group of 141 who tested positive are recovered and/or out of jail.”
The 141 positive diagnoses were the largest known cluster the county has seen to date, spurring the highest increase in COVID-19 positive tests in a single day — 170 on Aug. 27.
To prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the jail, BCSO has taken several precautionary steps.
New inmates are quarantined from the current inmate population for 14 days, unless they make bond, O’Briant said.
“We do not have the space to quarantine hundreds of inmates, and it is physically not possible to practice physical distancing with our inmate population,” Blount County Sheriff James Berrong wrote in a Facebook post announcing the outbreak in August. “We are dealing with an extremely unfortunate set of circumstances and we are grappling with the reality of our situation. Releasing our inmate population into the general public just isn’t an option.”
Newly-booked inmates are not tested for COVID-19 immediately, O’Briant said. Rather, they’re tested when they start showing symptoms or are exposed to the virus.
Southern Health Partners, the jail’s health care provider, administers the tests. O’Briant said she did “not have the information” on which lab the tests are sent to. She did, however, say that once results are in, the lab reports them to the state.
Inmates and jail workers are given masks, but O’Briant did not specify whether they’re required to wear them.
Both deputies and inmates clean the jail multiple times a day, O’Briant told The Daily Times after the August outbreak.
“Sanitation procedures are the same,” she emailed Oct. 12. “Maintenance is still cleaning and sanitizing multiple times a week.”
As for releasing certain inmates should the virus make its way into the jail in the future, O’Briant said that’s not up to BCSO.
“Only orders of the court or an inmate making bond will be released,” she said. “That is a decision of the court, not the Sheriff’s Office.”
