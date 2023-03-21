Before noon Tuesday, March 21, Blount Partnership's welcoming booth at the entrance to Blount County Job Fair had handed out all 500 maps illustrating where each of 72 employers had set up.
Although specific attendance numbers will take days to generate, several Partnership employees estimated more than 1,000 had come.
In a far corner of the job fair inside Foothills Mall, Smith & Wesson and Amazon assembled their booths near the back side of T.J. Maxx and former entrance to Sears, where construction is ongoing for a new Publix grocery store.
Partnership event coordinator Tammy Bolt said they had organized the job fair with Smith & Wesson and Amazon in the rear because they anticipated having long lines.
The line to Smith & Wesson's booth had stayed consistently long throughout the entire event Tuesday morning. A few who were nearing the booth shortly after noon said they had gotten to the mall at 9:30 a.m. and at that time the line was backed up near the entrance to the job fair, as it still was at noon.
Hundreds waited two to three hours for an opportunity to get, "a foot in the door," as one person in line phrased it.
Partnership Director of Communications and Marketing Jeff Muir said collectively Amazon and Smith & Wesson are hiring for about 1,700 jobs. Rumor has circulated the community on and off about whether the two companies would make it to Blount, but Muir said now that people see them "on the ground," some of that unease may have been alleviated.
"People have been hearing about them coming, and this was the first opportunity for people to meet them," Muir said. "It was by far the largest crowd we've ever had here."
By October, Muir said Amazon is looking to have people hired and ready to go for the Christmas rush. Once operating at full capacity in the county, he said they should have hired about 800.
Right now, Smith & Wesson is hiring for their manufacturing operations. Muir added later in the year the company will be hiring for administrative roles. Total, they are hiring close to 850.
He said Smith & Wesson's investment in the county is exciting for people looking to find a stable company. "It's a new business to get in on the ground floor of," Muir said. "Hopefully they're going to be here for the next 100 years like they were in Massachusetts."
He said the Partnership has been hosting a job fair since around 2007, starting at a time when people needed jobs but a recession was ongoing.
On Tuesday, people traveled from around the region for the job fair. Muir said one of the Partnership employees asked people where they were from as she handed out maps earlier in the morning. Answers ranged from Claiborne County to a recent mover from Texas.
