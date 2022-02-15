Anyone looking for a job or wanting career development opportunities should attend the Blount County Job Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 29 at Foothills Mall in Maryville.
Hosted by the Blount Partnership and sponsored by DENSO, Pellissippi State Community College, Cirrus Aircraft and Blackberry Farm, this event is open to the public and there is no charge to attend.
More than 60 employers are expected offering career opportunities ranging from entry to mid-level, administration and management positions. Job fields include healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, insurance, engineering, construction, finance and more.
For a complete list of employers or information on how to participate as a business, go to www.blountchamber.com/jobfair
“This is great opportunity for potential employees to meet one-on-one with area companies or for anyone wanting to further their career. We have a variety of exhibitors offering full-time or part-time employment,” said Jeff Muir, Blount Partnership communications director.
Additionally, staff from the American Job Center are ready to assist job seekers with free help for a variety of career and employment-related needs. Experienced career counselors work with job seekers to identify their interests, assess their skills and abilities, and advise them on in-demand jobs and potential training opportunities.
