The Blount Partnership will hold a job signing day for recent high school graduates who earned an industry certificate, took career and technical education courses on a career pathway or participated in work-based learning while in school.
Twenty-four students from Alcoa, Heritage, Maryville and William Blount high schools will be honored at the event.
The celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Airport Hilton, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa.
"As students graduate, many are heading off to college, and some are moving straight into jobs and careers. The Blount Partnership promotes the notion that although every student’s path may be different, and sometimes nontraditional, there are opportunities for meaningful careers in Blount County for everyone," a press release states. It also wants to celebrate the fact that there are multiple opportunities for high school students to explore and begin preparing for careers. Some of these students are going on to start their careers full-time, some are going to do a combination of school and work, and some are going to work now with the plan of starting school later.
