A Blount County judge is part of a select group taking part in virtual opioid addiction training sessions.
General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Kenlyn Foster is among 13 judges chosen by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeff Bivins to attend the training. Bivins made the decision after consultation with judicial branch leaders.
The pilot training, known as Project Echo (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes), will educate the judges on issues including the physiology of addiction, medication-assisted treatment and evidence-based programming interventions, a release states.
It is the first time the program, initially developed for healthcare professionals and in partnership with the East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine, will be used to educate and train judges.
