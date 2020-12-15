A surge in COVID-19 cases will force the Blount County Justice Center to close Friday, Dec. 18, until Monday, Jan. 4, the Blount County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
The closure will not affect patrol or corrections operations.
“Once again, we had to make a very tough decision to close to in-person business in order to protect our employees and the citizens,” Sheriff James Berrong said. “With the vaccine rolling out over the next couple of weeks, we are hoping we will see a drop in cases over the next few weeks, and we can resume normal operations Jan. 4. In the meantime, Sheriff’s Office employees will continue to report to work and serve the public.”
During the closure, citizens will be able to access different operations by phone Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Citizens can reach the following operations at the phone numbers listed below:
• Call 911 for emergencies
• To speak with a deputy, call 865-983-3620
• Records office, 865-273-5003
• For incident reports, accident reports, background checks or other records-related transactions, email reports@bcso.com
• Criminal Investigations, 865-273-5001
• Court Services, 865-273-5002
• Adult Corrections, 865-273-5245
• Narcotics, 865-977-SANO.
Video visitation from the 24-hour jail lobby still will be limited to three stations, and a 10-person limit for gatherings will be enforced.
Onsite video visitation is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, but BCSO strongly encourages people to access it from home if possible.
Blount County General Sessions Court will hold in-custody criminal dockets on Monday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 30.
All other courts are rescheduled.
The BCSO and the Blount County Justice Center are continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding routine environmental cleaning, the announcement stated, but during the closure, the maintenance staff will deep-clean throughout the building.
