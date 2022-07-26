The Blount County Juvenile Court and the University of Tennessee College of Social Work’s Field Program kicked off a new partnership Tuesday morning, July 26, with a breakfast at the Blount County Courthouse.
The partnership, termed Connections, Opportunities, Resources and Empowerment, or CORE, is meant to give children involved in the justice system access to mental health services.
“What do we mean by ‘working on community’?” UT graduate student Teresa Tyson asked of those who attended the breakfast. Tyson helped to establish the program and its partnership with the Blount County Juvenile Court.
Several people at the breakfast responded to her question. “Maybe it means working with service providers to increase access to mental health,” Ashley Salem, an assistant district attorney with the county, offered. Judge Kenlyn Foster of the Blount County Juvenile Court answered that perhaps it could also mean building connections among family members.
Community is central to the program, Tyson stressed. Strengthening communities provides program participants with a foundation they can build on over time.
Resources for mental health, drug prevention, counseling and financial assistance are also essential, she said.
But empowerment, Tyson added, is the most important work to be accomplished through the program. “I’d love for people to move forward without us having to be involved,” Sara Haun, who advised Tyson on the project, said in agreement. “I’d love to be put out of a job.”
Tyson commented that the program is meant to help clients with a range of different skills. Emotional regulation, anger management, evaluating peer groups and independent living are among the topics to be addressed.
The program will also provide trauma screenings and resource assessments. Clients will have traditional classwork to complete during the courses, but will also be instructed as to such topics as mindfulness.
CORE “bridges a gap” for juveniles in the justice system, Tyson said. The program, to be staffed by UT social work students, will consist of a five-week psychoeducational group that has been approved by the juvenile court, along with individual sessions and assessments. The group’s facilitators will use a trauma-informed approach to their work, she explained.
Individual sessions are intended to meet needs between the time a person becomes involved in the juvenile justice system and the time when a service provider can begin working with the individual. Backlogs in mental health care often mean that people in need of intervention wait for significant periods of time before receiving treatment, Tyson noted.
Though the program aims to provide a wide range of services, Tyson acknowledged that “every client that is referred may not need all of those services.” As such, the program is set up to allow people to select the services that are most necessary for specific clients.
As the semester starts, the program will start accepting referrals. Five people make up a full class, and all services will be provided at no cost.
Tyson, her advisors and youth court officials were in agreement: the partnership offered by Blount County Juvenile Court will be valuable for both those receiving services, and for those offering them. Martina Ward, a coordinator of the graduate school’s field services, noted that field work is a “critical component of our students’ learning because they get to come into the community, work with real clients, real service providers, and put theory that they’re learning in the classroom into practice.
Adams concurred with Ward’s assessment. “This is an excellent opportunity for a student in our program, in their concentration year, to really focus on ‘how will I build those relationships with clients individually? What does this treatment plan look like in this setting?,” she said.
