Blount County law enforcement will gain access to a new tool in the fight against crime in the coming months. The Alcoa and Maryville Police Departments along with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office are splitting the cost of an array of software programs that will allow investigators to read virtually any data from a cellphone gathered as evidence.
Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond said the software is an important step in fighting both violent and organized crime in the county. Being able to read a cellphone, he said, can often make the difference between a successful case and a criminal getting away.
“Cell phones are just an extension of a person,” he told The Daily Times. “That doesn’t really change if you’re a criminal. Unless you leave your phone at home, it tracks what you do, who you talk to, what you’re accessing, and candidly, what you’ve been thinking based on what you’re browsing.”
The three agencies have each agreed to pay $18,000 for access to three mobile extraction programs named Cellebrite, GrayKey and Axiom. The programs will be administered by the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force, a multi-agency collaborative law enforcement group aimed at eradicating drug-related crime in the area. Since DTF already has a memorandum of understanding with all three agencies, putting the software in its hands means everyone will have access to it on demand.
Desmond said having access to the programs will also cut down on the amount of time it takes to bring a case to court. While each agency in the area previously had a basic subscription to Cellebrite, it did not support brute force extractions — reading a phone without the passcode. If a phone needed to be read by GrayKey, it would have to be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The entire process could take up to a year. Now, Desmond said it could be a matter of hours.
With these programs, law enforcement will be able to read essentially anything they want from a scanned device once the software is up and running. Texts, phone logs and browsing history can be used as evidence, and even app usage can be indicative.
That faster turnaround may also mean agencies are able to gather data they would not have otherwise gotten. Some apps, such as Snapchat, regularly delete data, but law enforcement can send a preservation request to have the company hold on to select data if they act fast enough.
The process of obtaining an extraction, Desmond said, is simple. When law enforcement officers encounter a situation where valuable evidence may be stored on a phone, such as a traffic stop that uncovers unusually large amounts of drugs, they can ask for permission to search the device.
“They’re going to call out an agent from the DTF,” Desmond said. “They’re expertly trained in dealing with people who are in drug trafficking. So they’ll talk to them about why it might be advantageous for them to cooperate and give us access to their phone. That makes it a whole lot easier.”
If the subject does not cooperate, law enforcement can seize the phone and apply for a warrant to perform a brute force search of the device without the passcode. Desmond said procuring such a warrant isn’t a difficult task.
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said he sees the tools being used for more than just incrimination. Pulling information from a phone may also show that the subject is innocent.
“Just as the software may help investigators obtain vital evidence to prosecute a criminal case, it’s quite possible that it could also be used to help corroborate the alibi of a person of interest in some cases,” he said.
Desmond said his office plans to focus on drugs coming in from Knoxville. Simply having the programs may be a deterrent to many groups, and common contacts among dealers can help incriminate the people who supply them.
“We want them to know that if they get caught here our law enforcement agencies are going to take every step to work up that chain and they’re really going to be put in a position where we’re going to know their suppliers,” he said.
The collaboration of law enforcement agencies hope that the cost of the software will eventually save money by preventing other, more costly issues caused by unchecked crime. The software will be run by the District Attorney’s Criminal Investigator, former BCSO Detective Joe Perry. He will attend training in February, and the hope is to have all three programs ready to go by April.
