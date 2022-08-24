Blount County Law Enforcement is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to crack down on impaired driving. The “Booze It and Lose It” campaign runs from Aug. 17 to Sept. 5 and focuses on increased patrols and education statewide leading up to Labor Day.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said his department is concentrating its efforts on patrolling at critical points in the day. In addition to watching for signs of impaired driving, officers will be on the lookout for distracted drivers and seat belt violations.
“We want people to have a designated driver and be responsible,” Crisp said. “If not, we’ll be out and watching.”
Crisp’s department, which recently won an award from the THSO for its enforcement and education programs regarding seat belt usage, is increasing its patrols by using grant money procured from the THSO.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said BCSO deputies are putting in overtime to increase patrols. According to a release posted to the BCSO Facebook page, the office aims to join with other law enforcement in the state to reduce the number of intoxicated-driving crashes.
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong, whose office also recently won third place for safety in its size category in the THSO Law Enforcement Challenge, reminded citizens of the effects alcohol has on the human body. He urged Blount County residents to think of the lasting impact the decision to drive while impaired might have on other people.
“It’s not just your life that will change if you make the decision to drive while intoxicated and you crash your vehicle,” Berrong said. “It could be the lives of innocent people who are injured or killed due to your negligence; it could be your loved ones and your friends. It’s so easy to hand your keys to someone who is sober. Don’t be the person who makes the wrong decision.”
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, alcohol use contributed to a total of 121 known crashes in Blount County. Distracted driving, however, contributed to more than twice that many crashes, totaling 350.
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell urged citizens to consider the risks before taking to the roads after drinking. DUI convictions in Tennessee can carry a wide array of penalties including jail time, fines and the installation of an ignition interlock device in the offender’s vehicle, and can increase in severity with consecutive convictions.
“We are always striving to remove impaired drivers from the roadways for public safety,” he said. “Leading up to the Labor Day weekend we just want to encourage everyone to think twice before drinking and driving. The cost of a few drinks can become very expensive if charged with a DUI.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.