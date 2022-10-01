Blount County law enforcement will receive just under $450,000 dollars in grant funding for next year, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office announced Thursday, Sept. 29. The funding will come from over $24 million in grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is to be used for the 2022-2023 Federal Fiscal Year.
THSO Director Buddy Lewis said the funding is intended to support campaigns aimed at saving lives.
“The purpose of this funding is to support the various programs and campaigns necessary to improve the safety of Tennessee roadways,” Lewis said in a release. “The THSO values every partner sharing our mission to save lives. Without their participation, our initiatives would be ineffective.”
The Alcoa Police Department and Blount County Sheriff’s Office will receive $20,000 and $70,000 respectively for community-based traffic safety enforcement and education. BCSO will also receive $45,136 for its distracted driving program and $20,000 for its network coordinator. An additional $40,300 and $45,000 will go to BCSO and the Maryville Police Department for enforcement of driving under the influence laws.
The Tennessee District Attorney General’s Office for the 5th Judicial District will also receive $207,606.49 for DUI prosecution.
