Blount County law enforcement will continue to respond to minor traffic crashes, despite a recent announcement that the Knoxville Police Department will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes within its jurisdiction starting Sept. 1.
The announcement, which was released Monday, Aug. 1, stressed the amount of time KPD officers spend responding to non-injury crashes.
“Minor, non-injury crashes occupy a lot of our officers’ time and minimize our ability to respond more quickly to higher priority calls or conduct proactive traffic enforcement initiatives to actually prevent serious crashes from happening,” KPD Chief of Police Paul Noel noted in a press release. “We want to recapture that time so that we can focus our efforts on being visible in city neighborhoods and addressing violent crime.”
Exactly how much time a law enforcement agency spends dealing with minor crashes varies day by day, but KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said the numbers quickly add up. Within the last year, KPD officers responded to 9,497 non-injury crashes.
“That equates to just over 26 non-injury crashes per day,” he said, “And conservatively around 24 hours of collective manpower per day that our officers spend on those crashes.”
The KPD press release likened the changes to those enacted to comply with social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers will still respond to crashes if they block the roadway, and will still respond to a variety of other issues including unlicensed or uninsured drivers. Drivers involved in crashes are instructed to move their cars to a safe location, exchange information in a civil manner, document damage with their cellphones and share information with their insurance companies. It will be up to the drivers to file the required documents with the state.
Despite KPD’s upcoming changes, Blount County Law enforcement will continue to respond to all kinds of traffic incidents. Representatives from Alcoa, Maryville and Townsend Police Departments as well as the Blount County Sheriff’s Office all confirmed that their services will not be changing in the coming weeks.
“Fortunately, we are not at a point where we would have to modify our response for that type of call for service,” Alcoa Chief of Police David Carswell said.
Carswell’s department is one of the busier law enforcement agencies in the county. According to the APD Annual Traffic Analysis for 2021, his officers responded to a total of 1,182 accidents, not including incidents on private property. Just 156 of those crashes involved some kind of injury. If his department were to implement a policy similar to the one KPD is enacting, hundreds of crashes per year could be left up to citizens to handle themselves.
Blount County 911 Director Jimmy Long said that just isn’t within his department’s policy.
“Our policy here at Blount County is that we dispatch every call received,” he said. “Whether it’s fire, EMS or law enforcement we dispatch it and we do it in a manner that is in compliance with our policy and procedure.”
If a 911 call about a crash comes into the Blount County 911 Center, Long said his operators will first determine the correct jurisdiction for the area and the priority of the call. A non-injury crash will naturally be a lower-priority call than other issues, however, every call will receive a response — usually in under a minute.
“If it’s with injury, our protocols require an ambulance be sent,” Long said. Sometimes local fire departments will also be dispatched for more serious emergencies, but the vast majority of calls simply receive a law enforcement response.
The Knoxville Police Department has encouraged anyone with questions about its upcoming policy change to visit its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.