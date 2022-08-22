Blount County Law enforcement brought home multiple awards from the Tenn. Highway Safety Office Law Enforcement Challenge Conference Friday, Aug. 19. The Maryville Police Department won the Seatbelts Are For Everyone (SAFE) Award, while the Blount County Sheriff’s Office took third place overall in the category of 101-200 officer departments and also won the dedicated Motorcycle Safety Award.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said the recognition was a result of his department’s dedication to seatbelt safety campaigns.
“This is a collective effort of all the members of MPD and a way to keep citizens safe, and we think seat belts are an integral part of that safety,” he said. “We’ve made efforts to emphasize that seatbelts save lives because we know they do and obviously it’s paid off.”
Held in Franklin, the THSO Law Enforcement Challenge is a program intended to help local law enforcement learn and create goals for enforcing traffic safety to make Tenn. roads a safer place. The challenge focuses on four major traffic safety priorities: occupant protection, impared driving, distracted driving and speeding.
From February to May, law enforcement agencies across the state compiled statistics and reports on their traffic safety initiatives, which were then judged against the results of their peers. According to a press release from BCSO, the officials analyze the departments’ strengths in areas such as public education, training of officers and enforcement activity as well as many others.
BCSO, which has participated in the challenge since 2003, also placed third in its category last year.
The award for the Highest Scoring Police Department and Overall Winner this year went to the Kingsport Police Department. The Tenn. Best Looking Cruiser Award went to the Dover Police Department.
