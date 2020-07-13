Three Republican state lawmakers from Maryville announced Monday the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend will receive a $1,000 grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Sen. Art Swann along with Reps. Jerome Moon and Bob Ramsey said in a release the grant was awarded following reviews by a citizen advisory panel and the 15-member commission.
“The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center does an incredible job at preserving the rich cultural history of the Smoky Mountains, and we are pleased this grant is going to such a deserving organization,” a joint statement said.
The commission expects to award approximately 1,000 grants during the 2021 fiscal year, totaling up to $7 million, including coronavirus relief bill funds.
Grant categories include arts access, arts education, arts project support, partnership support, major cultural institutions and rural arts partnership. Opportunities for these are offered throughout the year with rolling deadlines for qualifying organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.