A Maryville immigration lawyer was permanently disbarred from practicing law in Tennessee starting on Friday, Oct. 22, a press release states.
The Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee released a statement that Charles Alphonso Carpenter violated five Rules of Professional Conduct: diligence, communication, fees, disciplinary matters and misconduct.
According to the release, Carpenter failed to communicate with his clients, file proper pleadings in relation to immigration matters, correct document errors and inform his clients of the errors.
Additionally, the release states that he signed one his clients' names to an emergency petition as an affiant — a person who swears under oath — and notarized it with his own seal.
Carpenter represented eight clients in immigration matters, the release states. His practice was at 373 Ellis Ave., Maryville.
